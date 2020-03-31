Cork TD unhappy that a for-profit bank is charging pre-warned fees – because of TIMING being during #COVID19 crisis

31 March 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Outrage as AIB charges customers quarterly fees up to €100 during Covid-19 crisis

AIB charging of quarterly fees disgraceful – Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

“I have been contacted by many constituents who are furious, people who were desperately waiting for the COVID-19 Unemployment Payment to arrive today, and saw that AIB had helped themselves to up to €100.”

“Absolutely disgraceful. These are very often people who are at the pin of their collar, and they have lost a good chunk of that payment.”

“Incredibly with AIB, these fees don’t apply if you have more than €2,500 in your account.”

“But if you have just lost your job because of this COVID-19 outbreak, they do. Disgraceful behaviour from a bank, made worse given that the State is the majority shareholder.”

“I will be writing to AIB. These charges should be cancelled and refunded immediately. All banks should suspend charges for customers who have lost income because of this outbreak.”

Many angry customers have taken to Twitter to hit out at the bank, with some labelling AIB a ‘disgrace’.

It’s actually a disgrace @AIBIreland that ye are taking the quarterly fees off people. Some people are saying the fees have jumped a huge amount possibly down to contactless and cashless payments! Honestly ye should be ashamed #ripoffireland #Banking #aib pic.twitter.com/1tlnauiRV5 — Brian Ò'Sùilleabhàin (@beezzars200) March 31, 2020

@AIBIreland are a disgrace, taking money for fees from accounts today is sick. And an aside, I tried my AIB card 3 times in Boots yesterday, it failed, thus delaying me outside my home and forcing me to find another method of payment, Apple wallet Revolut! — Brid Anne (@Bridanne) March 31, 2020

The account maintenance and transactions fees do not apply where a current account has a balance of more than €2,500 during the entire period.

