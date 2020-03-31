COVID19: Private Hospitals in Cork temporarily join Public system (Bon Secours & Mater Private)

31 March 2020

The South/South West Hospital Group Announces Collaboration With Private Hospitals

The South/South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) has confirmed that the following private hospitals:

Bon Secours Cork, Bon Secours Kerry, Mater Private Hospital Cork and UPMC Whitfield, Waterford,

will be working with the South/South West Hospital Group in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus.

Following an agreement reached yesterday between the Government and The Private Hospitals Association, arrangements have been put in place as part of the State’s efforts to combat the virus and will remain in place for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

There are now a total of 14 hospitals working together as part of the South/South West Hospital Group with the sole objective of supporting the community at this challenging time. This arrangement will remain in place while the COVID-19 crisis lasts.

Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO, South/South West Hospital Group said: “Access to services available in these four hospitals is a very welcome addition to the Group’s overall resources at this time. The S/SWHG have always enjoyed an excellent and cooperative working relationship with the private hospitals in the Group’s area. I have no doubt that yesterday’s agreement will bring together important health facilities that will improve the capacity of the S/SWHG in terms of beds, care units, intensive care and other necessary facilities that are required to address this crisis. I thank the hospitals concerned for their support and look forward to working with them in these challenging times as we strive to care for all patients in our area.”

He went on the to thank the staff and management of the hospitals in the South/South West Hospital Group, stating “The perseverance which staff across the Group have all shown and their ongoing commitment to providing the best possible care to our patients is greatly appreciated. I and everyone else throughout the country are deeply grateful to our healthcare staff. You have all gone well above and beyond the call of duty.”

Finally, the Group CEO is encouraging everyone to keep themselves updated using trusted sources like HSE.ie and to follow the guideline provided: “We all have a part to play in combating this virus, if we work together and follow the advice, we will get through this challenge”.

Hospitals working together as part of the S/SWHG

Cork University Hospital

Cork University Maternity Hospital

University Hospital Waterford

University Hospital Kerry

Mercy University Hospital

South Tipperary General Hospital

South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital

Bantry General Hospital

Mallow General Hospital

Lourdes Orthopaedic Hospital Kilcreene

Additional with effect from 26th March

Bon Secours Cork

Bon Secours Kerry

Mater Private Hospital Cork

UPMC Whitfield, Waterford

