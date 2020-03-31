BUSINESS NEWS: In times of adversity, Ireland needs the beacon of hope

31 March 2020

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland calls on people in Cork to be a “beacon of light” and see past the problems to the solutions in times of adversity

That is the call from Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) whose national campaign for applications has been extended to 12 noon on 14th April. SEI is looking for people across the country with innovative ideas to solve social problems.

Darren Ryan, CEO of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland said “Now more than ever we need those who have the courage, insight and ambition to put forward a solution to a social problem, and act on it. The uncertainty we find ourselves in with the current pandemic requires those who will stand up for the vulnerable and find innovative ways to solve social problems. From working with 300 social entrepreneurs over the last 15 years, we know that many of the solutions to emerging social problems will come from communities across the country. We believe that there are social entrepreneurs in every village and town in Ireland and we want to find them and join Cork alumni like Alex’s Adventure.”

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland were due to visit Cork and a number of cities throughout the country to host a Connect & Learn event, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing, SEI are now holding their Connect and Learn events online with panel discussions, and question and answer webinars on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Ryan added, “SEI is asking budding social entrepreneurs to be agile and brave at this time, so we must practice what we preach and find new ways to deliver our events and information to potential applicants. In these uncertain and challenging times with new social problems emerging, we are committed to helping social entrepreneurs bring their solutions to life and have extended our deadline for applications to give people more time to put their application in. This year we have more places available on our support programmes than ever before with places available for both early stage social entrepreneurs and those looking to grow their impact.”

The deadline for applications is only two weeks away and up to 60 people with early-stage ideas will win a place on the Ideas Academy where they will receive training and mentoring as they take the first steps from idea to action.

Up to eight places are available for Social Entrepreneurs Ireland’s prestigious Impact Programme aimed at high-potential social entrepreneurs. The 11-month accelerator programme includes €20,000 in direct funding and significant non-financial support across areas such as strategy, governance, business modelling, fundraising, communications, and leadership. Notable alumni of the programme include FoodCloud, First Fortnight Festival and Grow Remote.

DCC plc, the international sales, marketing and support services group, is the flagship supporter of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland’s national call for applications.

Commenting, Chief Executive of DCC plc Donal Murphy said: “Over the past 10 years of proudly working closely with Social Entrepreneurs Ireland, DCC plc has seen first-hand the incredible power of supporting people with ideas to change Ireland. Our staff participate in judging applications and mentoring participants so we can share our learnings from backing commercially focused entrepreneurship for more than 40 years. We’d encourage anyone with an idea to solve a social problem to apply.”

Applications for the Ideas Academy and Impact Programme are open until noon on the 14th April. Interested candidates can apply or for more information on virtual events see www.socialentrepreneurs.ie and follow them on social media.

About Social Entrepreneurs Ireland

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) is a not-for-profit organisation (Charity Reg Number No: 20065379) that supports social entrepreneurs with innovative ideas to tackle Ireland’s social problems. Its mission is to find people with solutions to social problems and support them on every step of their journey. Since its foundation in 2004, SEI has supported more than 300 social entrepreneurs. For more information, see www.socialentrepreneurs.ie. Follow SEI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About DCC plc

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group with a clear focus on performance and growth. It operates through four divisions: LPG, Retail & Oil, Healthcare and Technology. Headquartered in Leopardstown in Dublin, the group [has always championed entrepreneurialism and now] operates in 18 countries, employing approximately 12,700 people. DCC plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100. In its financial year ended 31 March 2019, DCC generated revenue of £15.2 billion and operating profit of £460.5 million. For more information please see www.dcc.ie

