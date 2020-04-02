GOOD NEWS FOR NORTH CORK: Road Resurfacing Contract for Kanturk, Mallow, and Fermoy areas

2 April 2020

Kanturk Mallow & Fermoy Municipal Districts Road Resurfacing Contract 2020

Cork County Council has recently sought tenders for the Kanturk/Mallow & Fermoy Municipal Districts Road Resurfacing Contract 2020. The contract includes 24 sites throughout the North Cork region. It also provides for 12km of road improvement works in rural and urban roads throughout the districts. The scope of works includes road resurfacing, major road reconstruction, traffic-calming measures, drainage and associated works. Road closures and traffic management will be necessary to carry out the works. The works will enhance the road network and improve road safety for all road users.

It is envisaged that works will take place between May and October. The estimated cost of these projects is in the region of €3.5m.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Ian Doyle commented that “I welcome this tender call and want to assure the public that Cork County Council continues to do business and is preparing to deliver road improvements in North Cork as soon as the current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.”

Tim Lucey, Chief Executive of Cork County Council echoed the Mayor’s comments, saying “We continue to serve the needs of our citizens during this period of global uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic. This is just one example of where we will be ready to resume our maintenance, improvement and project based programmes of work throughout Cork County.”

