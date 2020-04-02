PUBLIC INPUT SOUGHT: for Heritage of County Cork Colouring Book Volume 2

2 April 2020

By Mary Bermingham

Heritage of County Cork Colouring Book Volume 2 Needs You!

Following the success of Cork County Councils ‘Colourful Heritage of County Cork’, a colouring book for all ages, a second volume is now in the works. In addition, The Council’s “Heritage of County Cork” series will this year see the addition of an eighth volume entitled ‘The Archaeological Heritage of County Cork’.

Cork County Council is putting a call out to the people of Cork for submissions of heritage sites they would like to see included in either or both publications.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Ian Doyle, encouraging everyone to get involved, said

“Over the last number of years, Cork County Council has been producing a heritage book annually. We have a rich abundance of heritage sites all across the county. I invite people to consider which heritage sites or historical figures are special to them and maybe find your inner artist. Put pen to paper and draw them, then submit your drawing for inclusion in the new Heritage Colouring Book. The first volume, released last year, was quite a hit and includes sketches from people all across County Cork.” For those seeking inspiration, Volume One of the popular colouring book is now available online to download from www.corkcoco.ie allowing budding artists of all ages to enjoy the publication from the comfort of home.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said

“Cork County Council aims, through these heritage publications, to highlight the richness of culture and heritage we have here in County Cork. One of the most important aspects of the Councils heritage publications is the input of local heritage groups and local enthusiasts. We look forward to once again receiving all your suggestions and recommendations, and in particular, any drawings or photos, up to the closing date of Friday, 29th of May.”

While previous publications in the Heritage of County Cork Series have looked at more recent archaeology, this upcoming publication, ‘The Archaeological Heritage of County Cork’, will pay particular attention to prehistoric monuments and those from later periods. It will cover a range of periods from the Mesolithic; Neolithic and Bronze Age, to the Iron Age; Early Christian Age and include elements of the Mediaeval and Post-Mediaeval periods.

Submit your drawings or ideas by Friday, 29th May to cork.heritage@corkcoco.ie or call 021 4285905 for further information. Supported by the Heritage Council and the Creative Ireland Programme.

