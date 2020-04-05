5 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

10 Top Tips to Working from Home with Style

From Sharon Huggard, a Cork-based holistic style coach

1. Keep a routine set your alarm Clock. Schedule something that gives you purpose and focus early in the day e.g. online training, meeting, workout, a virtual coffee.

2. Dress in something that makes you feel good. As when you look good, you feel good and when you feel good, you do good! This is an opportunity to shop your wardrobe and wear clothes you haven’t worn for ages and be adventurous trying different combinations. Enjoy wearing them, don’t keep them for good! We wear 20% of our clothes 80% of the time.

3. A Business casual look will keep you feeling productive while working from home, but these aren’t normal circumstances, as many of us are also juggling childcare and a multitude of roles. A smart casual option might be the best of both worlds. Pair your favourite jeans and t-shirt with a blazer or if you’d like a simple put together look tailored pants and knit or top.

4. Get your outfit ready the night before and set yourself up for success.

5. Wearing a pop of colour, it will not only effect your physical appearance but also on your emotional state.

6. With virtual calls, take the news anchor approach and focus on upper body. People remember how you made them feel so don’t forget to smile, connect, listen and really engage with people.

7. Don’t hold yourself back from face to face meetings and opportunities because you’re not perfectly groomed. Remember, we’re all in this together!

8. Make self-care and little treats a priority e.g. fresh flowers, hand cream or candle on your desk.

9. To separate your work and family/leisure as there is less separation now, get into your loungewear after you finish work and this will help mark the end of your work day. Get out for a walk to clear your head.

10. This is not a time for comparison. Comparison is the thief of joy. I urge you to stay in your own lane. You are doing your best, we all are and we will get through it together.