Cork animation firm @storywisedotie gains positive national attention thanks to COVID19 public service videos

5 April 2020
By Bryan Smyth
Local Cork business gaining national attention

‘We Make Animated Videos, Mostly for Social Enterprises’. That’s the slogan of Storywise.ie. The business is run by Digital Storyteller Paul Shannon, and is made up of small team of digital storytellers, illustrators and animators who work with people, products and concepts they believe in. Paul is a digital storyteller, filmmaker, award-winning photographer, published author and CIT Entrepreneur of the Year 2013. Paul holds a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Communications. Paul also participated in Enterprise Ireland’s New Frontiers programme in 2014.

The business has come to greater attention this week thanks to a series of Public Service style animations, published on Twitter. Each tells a story in a visual manner, in a short period of time.

