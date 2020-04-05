Thérapie Clinic donate €50,000 of hand sanitiser, gloves, paper rolls to UK & Ireland health locations

5 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Thérapie Clinic, which has a Cork branch on Opera Lane in Cork City, have made the decision to donate their entire stock of hand sanitiser, gloves and paper rolls to over 20 hospitals and nursing homes across Ireland and the UK worth in excess of €50,000. The Thérapie team across the 35 clinics are working to safely distribute all of their supplies of Personal Protective Equipment to hospitals that need it most during the current pandemic crisis.

Thérapie Clinic CEO, Phillip McGlade, has been out delivering the protective supplies to the hospitals personally. He said,

“This is the least we can do. The frontline staff are doing a truly heroic job and we can’t thank them enough for their hard work and bravery, putting their lives on the line for our country’s health. We are beyond grateful to every single one of them and as a business, we will do all we can to help.”

Thérapie Clinic made the decision to close all 35 stores ahead of the government directive.

As well as their own PPE donations, the Thérapie team have also launched a campaign on their social media channels to encourage other companies to donate Personal Protective Equipment to hospitals or nursing homes also. Thérapie are using the platform and their social media following to urge companies to join them in supporting the health care services.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

