€1 bet on EuroMillions lands Cork punter €33,000 profit

5 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Tiny Bet Crushes Odds Of 33,000/1 in EuroMillions

A punter in Co Cork pulled off an incredible Lotto coup on Friday evening when their €1 flutter overcame massive odds to land a jaw-dropping amount of cash.

The anonymous punter placed the tiny bet via their online BoyleSports account for Friday evening’s EuroMillions Plus draw and picked four numbers to land at massive odds of 33,000/1.

The punter needed the selected four numbers of 1, 8, 15, and 26 to be drawn in any order to land the stunning win.

When all four rolled out of the machine, the celebrations started in the Rebel County as the fortunate customer defied massive odds to land the big prize of €33,000 from a tiny stake of €1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “One of our customers in Cork took us for €33,000 after their four numbers were drawn in the EuroMillions Plus draw. Their little flutter has paid off handsomely and we congratulate them for scooping such an amount from just a €1 stake.”

