VIDEO: Special delivery of PPE equipment and Easter Eggs to Nursing Home

7 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cramers Court Nursing Home in Belgooly, Kinsale have received an alternative Easter treat from Thermo Fisher Scientific, with a special delivery of essential PPE equipment and an assortment of Easter Eggs. Thermo Fisher Scientific, which is located in Currabinny, Carrigaline, with the assistance of the Community Gardaí, provided the personal protective equipment, along with the chocolate treats, for the staff and residents.

Activities coordinator at Cramers Court Nursing Home Teresa O’Donovan said: “We are delighted with this incredibly kind gesture. Thermo Fisher Scientific rallying behind Cramers Court by providing essential PPE and Easter Eggs was a tremendous show of community spirit and we thank them for it. Having this special delivery escorted by the Community Gardaí meant there was great excitement across the home, and we felt it was thoroughly deserving of a guard of honour by staff.”

Video 1 Cramers Court’s special Easter delivery from Thermo Fisher Scientific

Video 2 Cramers Court’s special Easter delivery from Thermo Fisher Scientific

