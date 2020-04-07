During times of crisis people need…. GARDEN CENTRES

7 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Garden centre delivery options should be explored

Planting and potting could provide much needed distraction

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Michael Moynihan has called on garden centres to examine if they could operate an online or phone service for delivery during the COVID-19 crisis.

He stressed that strict physical distancing guidelines would have to be adhered to but said that the option, if possible, would not only maintain jobs, but would allow people to get out into their gardens during the good weather spell and enjoy the fresh air.

“Since non-essential businesses were closed and the new restrictions were put in place last week many people have been spending the majority of their time at home. While this is necessary to try and contain the spread of the Coronavirus, people are finding it challenging to spend so much time indoors”, said Deputy Moynihan.

“Being outside and getting fresh air is important for our mental health, particularly at a time of high stress and anxiety. A number of people have mentioned that they would love to get out into their gardens and do some planting, but with most garden centres closed they have nothing to plant.

“I am calling on garden centres to explore the possibility of operating an online or phone service, whereby people could place orders, which could then be delivered. It would have to meet the physical distancing protocols set out by the HSE, but I believe it could be something which could be examined.

“Not only would this cater for the demand which is there, it could also help to keep smaller businesses viable. I will liaise with any of the interested garden centres to see what steps could be taken to move this proposal forward”, he concluded.

