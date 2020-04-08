Illegal dumping / fly-tipping has increased in Co Cork during #COVID19 crisis

8 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council’s civil amenity sites are accepting essential domestic black refuse bags, along with glass and cans in separate bags, but not paper/plastic.

Cork County Council is urging residents across the County to keep Cork clean and beautiful. Recent weeks have brought a concerning increase in illegal dumping, littering and the misuse of street bins for household waste.

The Council issued an appeal to everyone to dispose of domestic waste responsibly and to stop using public bins for the disposal of domestic rubbish.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said,

“During this critical period Cork County Council has adapted quickly in order to continue successfully delivering essential services. With the recent increase in public littering, streets that in normal circumstances are cleaned every 2/3 days now need to be cleaned on a daily basis. Our Civic Amenity Sites have re-opened to facilitate the responsible disposal of household waste for people who do not have a waste collection service. There is no excuse for using street bins to get rid of domestic waste. It is also a public health concern. Cork County Council continue to monitor the situation and I would remind people that littering and fly-tipping are offences that can be subject to fines.”

Mayor of the County of Cork, Councillor Ian Doyle commented,

“Our County is renowned for its natural beauty and we should all take pride in keeping our towns, villages, roads and coasts litter free. When out walking your dog inside the 2km area please be mindful of others and clean up after your pet. Dog fouling is a nuisance. It’s unsightly and a health risk. We live in a truly beautiful place let’s keep it that way.”

Mayor Doyle added

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to ask all our citizens and Tidy Town members across County Cork NOT to go outdoors to clean up litter at this time. We appreciate all the great work you do and look forward to working together again soon, but for now we must ask everyone to stay home and stay safe while restrictions remain in place. The Council’s crews are working hard to keep our streets clean. If you do see dumping or littering please report it online at www.yourcouncil.ie”

For details of your nearest Civic Amenity facility and items currently being accepted as essential waste see www.corkcoco.ie

