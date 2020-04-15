Today is ‘National Banana Day’

15 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Families in Cork and elsewhere throughout Ireland are being invited to ‘go bananas’ all in the cause of healthy eating in a campaign to mark National Banana Day which falls on Wednesday, April 15th and extends throughout the week, according to its promoters, fruit importers Fyffes.

Now in its fourth year, the initiative is seen by the company as a reminder to shoppers to ‘think bananas’ when it comes to choosing a natural and nutritious convenience food or meal accompaniment whilst being a creative way of relieving ‘lockdown fatigue’ by giving support to the serious purpose of encouraging wholesome eating habits, especially amongst young and growing children.

Restricted to online activities due to current regulations, activities planned this year invite mums, dads and little ones to compete in a fun-filled series of ‘banana-bingo’ word challenges being hosted by them via their Facebook page. Running each day, Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 2pm, the competition will award cash prizes for the winners whose names will be announced at 5pm daily.

Also featuring on the page is a tasty range of banana-infused recipes that stay-at-home parents and children can enjoy making, including a selection of lip-licking deserts and savoury creations for which bananas are the principal ingredient.

Upbeat about the appeal the event will have for people of all ages, Fyffes marketing manager, Emma Hunt-Duffy said: “Besides raising awareness of the health benefits of bananas, our goal will be to highlight what a fun and versatile fruit it is”.

