Online game will fundraise Children’s Ambulance ‘BUMBLEance ‘

22 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

The #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld League of Ireland Online Quiz takes place this Saturday, April 25th

Amid the Covid-19 global pandemic, Cork Businessman and football fanatic, Damien Sreenan, has turned his attention to raising money for national charities using digital technology to create fun and interactive games that everyone can join and get involved in supporting a good cause. The first of these events is an online charity quiz on all things League of Ireland, appropriately named ‘The Greatest League in the World Quiz’, and all proceeds will donated to BUMBLEance.

Damien is the co-owner of BodyChef, a healthy-food delivery service, which has temporarily closed its doors due to Covid-19. Since, Damien has put his business skills to the task in doing something that he has always been passionate about – raising money for charity.

“Everyone knows that charities are struggling at the moment, but I feel there is a great opportunity for all charities to take advantage of the millions of people sitting at home with nothing to do, just waiting for some entertainment. I did a bit of research on online quiz software and video-streaming, and here we are with our first national event”

“This is about combining two things that I’m truly passionate about – the League of Ireland and fundraising. It’s an opportunity for the League of Ireland family coming together to test their knowledge against other fans around the Country. We are all missing the football at the moment so it will be good to get some friendly online rivalry going”.

“We’ll have 4 rounds of 15 questions on all things LOI which will be broadcast live on YouTube & answered on your phones. It’s all virtual and impossible to cheat. You will get multiple choice answers and the faster you answer the more points you get! You will watch the quiz live on YouTube on a TV, Laptop or Tablet and on another device like your phone you answer the questions. It’s very easy and great fun.”

“We ran a quiz on Thursday last for Cork City FC and the feedback was phenomenal, a lot of our players said it was great to getaway from the current situation we are all in and they loved getting a feeling for football again. We had some great laughs and surprised many people by bringing on ex players like Achille Campion, John O’Flynn and even Neale Fenn popped on for a chat”.

“This spurred me on to put together a giant League of Ireland quiz-night for people who love and support their local clubs to have some friendly rivalry, lots of banter and raise money for an important cause while we do. At the end of the day supporters of the League of Ireland are part of a fantastic group, and for one night only we hope to bring a much needed bit of fun, laughs & football banter.”

Fundraising and Communications Manager Jennifer Kissane said “BUMBLEance are so grateful to Damien for coming up with this innovative idea to help keep the wheels turning. These are exceptionally challenging times for the charity. We continue to help Ireland’s youngest patients during this time of crisis so we appreciate all the work that is going into an event like this. We would love people to get on-board the BUMBLEance journey and help raise much needed funds for our King and Queen Bees in 32 counties. BUMBLEance is all about delivering smiles and a fun night like this will help us continue to do so.”

“BUMBLEance is the world’s first fully interactive, state of the art, Children’s National Ambulance Service. It provides a national service for critically and seriously ill children, who require transportation between their home and children’s hospitals, hospices, national treatment centres and respite centres.”

Tickets available from Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/102993514374/

Price: 7 euro

