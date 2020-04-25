Number of COVID19 cases in Ireland is headed towards 20,000

25 April 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 52 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 42 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,063 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Saturday 25th April, the HPSC has been notified of 377 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 18,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 23rd April (17,420 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,536 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 344 cases have been admitted to ICU

4,847 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,010 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,103 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 48%, close contact accounts for 48%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

