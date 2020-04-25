PROPERTY: Carrigrohane Mansion with 12 acres, just 10 minutes drive from Cork City

25 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

A stunning 5-bay Georgian beauty which sits quietly on a private and mature 12 acre site, located a short 10 minute drive from Cork city, yours for €1.45 million

Stately home, check! Old tennis court, check! Land, check! Woods, check! This house has almost everything a millionaire would like, except for a sea view (it’s well inland), but that may be made up for by it’s close proximity to Cork City. The townland is Carrigrohane, but it’s not on the Carrigrohane straight road, instead it is north of that in the Countryside.

History

The house is well known as a former residence of Alan Haughton, who was a member of the Haughton Timber Business (later Brooks Haughton). He was an avid Tennis player and played in Wimbledon in the 1930s, and had 120 or so Irish Open Tennis titles. He also enjoyed golf and was a member of the local Muskerry club. He passed away in 2011.

Driving directions

From Cork city make your way out the Carrigrohane road taking a right turn onto the R618, passing the Anglers Rest, take your second right turn onto the R579 passing the Amber filling station on your left hand side. Continue straight passing Centurion Stone on your right-hand side. Rocklodge is the second driveway entrance on your left-hand side recognised by black gates and stone pillars.

Property description

Rocklodge is accessed via an unassuming electric gate entrance, from here you ascend a long driveway bordered by mature hedging and lantern lighting illuminating the way home to Rocklodge. When you reach the top of the driveway, you are greeted by a stunning Georgian period property that is as pretty as it is solid, it is strategically planted in the top left hand corner of the overall site and as a result of its positioning it is ultra-private, secure and has a commanding view of its grounds. A 360 degree gravelled driveway guides you from left to right arriving at a generous parking area, from here a welcoming glass panelled door with overhead fanlight and mature Wisteria brings you into the main hallway.

From the main hallway you can access the kitchen/breakfast room, drawing room, dining room that has hosted many a dinner party and family gatherings and family room as well as the pantry. This floor’ s design works very well and each room is bright, spacious and offers clear garden views. Making your way up the original central staircase you will find four large double bedrooms. The master bedroom is en suite and here you will also find two bathrooms and a private office at the rear of the property. The lower ground floor is a very practical space, this area is three steps down from the ground floor, and it offers a guest WC , games room and utility room.

Rocklodge has the added benefit of a one bedroom self-contained apartment which has independent access to the main house, this space is ideal for visiting guests or au pairs.

Stepping into the grounds is a fairy tale like experience, this is not an ordinary garden, it is steeped in significant Cork history and has many tell tales still in place. The property was once home to Mr Alan Haughton, one of Ireland’ s greatest sports stars who made it all the way to the Wimbledon quarter finals in the 1930′ s.

Today, you will find a tennis court still in place as is the practice wall used by Mr Haughton, an inspiring bit of Cork history in your front garden. The grounds are also home to 2 greenhouses & a series of older outbuildings that are now used as storage rooms but offer further potential with a level of investment. The grounds are a mix of mature forestry with old trails for exploring, sunken garden, lawns with enough room for ball games, a swing and slide play area and a paved and gravelled seating area which can be easily accessed off superb 9′ 11″ glass panelled French doors via the drawing room and dining room. The gardens are home to an array of tree and plant life to include magnificent Beech trees, Oak trees, Eucalyptus and Weeping willow trees as well as a mix of plant life including Azealia’ s and Rhododendrons. When in full bloom the gardens are an array of vibrant colours and fragrances, there is good soil here for growing your own vegetables.

Rocklodge is one of Cork’ s best period homes. It now comes to the open market in fine fettle and offers itself as a superb family home close to Cork city.

What’s inside?

Entrance Hall Welcoming and spacious reception space with solid Oak wood floor, cornicing, ceiling rose, 9.8″ ceiling height, dado rail and an archway leading to the inner hallway. Drawing Room Elegant and bright reception room with a dual aspect, sash windows, large bay window, a rare Kilkenny marble fireplace, pitch pine wood floor, cornicing, picture rail, glass panelled French doors with operating window shutters. Kitchen/Breakfast Room An inviting space which benefits from sweet Chestnut eye and floor level units, solid mahogany counter tops, granite top island unit, amtico flooring, recessed lighting, large bay with sash windows. Dining Room Superb room which benefits from a marble solid fuel fireplace, two glass panelled French doors leading onto the gardens and an attractive bow window with sash window. Sitting Room Located towards the rear of the property, this is a private room with large Oil stove, cornicing, dado rail, built in storage units, window seat and sash window. Guest WC WC . Whb . Access to under stairs storage area. Tiled floor and walls. Games Room Large room located to the rear of the property. Tiled floor. Solid fuel fireplace. Utilty Room Located just off the games room, this room provides plenty of storage units, sink, Sheila’ s maid for drying clothes and is plumbed for both a washing machine and dryer. Tiled floor. You will also find a second stairway to first floor from here. Master Bedroom Stunning double room with a bright south east dual aspect overlooking the gardens below. En Suite WC . Whb . Bath. Shower unit. Storage cupboards. Recessed lighting. Heated towel rail. Bedroom 2 Spacious double room located towards the rear of the property with a dual aspect, large bow window with sash window and built in closet. Bedroom 3 Large double room with sash windows located towards the rear of the property, cast iron fireplace with tiled insert. Bedroom 4 Double room with sash windows overlooking the front gardens, cast iron fireplace and built in shelving. Study Double room located towards the rear of the property. Suitable as a bedroom or home study. Bathroom WC . Whb . Bath. Tiled walls. Self-contained apartment Hallway Accessed at ground floor level from the internal courtyard. A wide staircase brings you to the bedroom and living spaces. Living Room Private room with a dual aspect. Solid wood floor. Kitchenette Eye and floor level units. Sink. Bedroom 6 Double room with solid wood floor overlooking the courtyard. Bathroom WC . Whb . Bath with overhead shower.

For more information see the Estate Agent’s listing.

