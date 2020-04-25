Cork Supermarket pleads with shoppers to cooperate with staff trying to implement #COVID19 social distancing

25 April 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

It will be recalled that TheCork.ie previously wrote about the trade union ‘Mandate’ asking the public to be nice to retail workers, sadly since then I have witnessed many people being nasty to retail workers, in particular. A boiling point was reached this evening when one SuperValu took to twitter to issue an appeal to customers.

The multi-award-winning Scally’s of Clonakilty in the beautiful West Cork tourist town of Clonakilty is in the spotlight this evening. The store’s official twitter account (@ScallySupervalu) posted a multi-part tweet this evening appealing for customer’s to behave more responsibly during the current COVID19 situation.

Dear customers.

It is with deep regret that we have come to the point where we feel that we need to post this message. COVID-19 has affected all of us in many ways, and none more so than our team #challenges #COVID19

(2) Despite the daily risks associated with coming to work, our team continue to get up early, pack the shelves and look after you in store.. They are our frontline. They are our heroes. #everydayhero

(3) Unfortunately, some of you feel that it is acceptable to verbally abuse them when requested to observe the new guidelines imposed as a result of COVID-19. While we have always welcomed our customers with open arms, our new requests to shop alone, to stand back, to be patient

(4) are there to keep everyone safe. Our team are doing their best to control numbers in store and maintain social distancing while trying to go about their own daily activities. #flattenthecurve

(5) While we accept that everybody is on edge given the ongoing restrictions, it is unfair and unacceptable to take frustrations out on people who are doing their utmost to give you their time and serve you.

(6) The current restrictions and requests being made within the store are the new normal. These will continue to be part of normal trading conditions for the foreseeable future. We would ask that you respect the new guidelines, respect our team members….

SuperValu Clonakilty

(7) and do your best to keep everyone safe.

While this request will only apply to a small minority of people, we would like to thank all our customers for shopping with us and look forward to better days.

#BeKind