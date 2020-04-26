How to report illegal dumping in County Cork?

26 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

To report littering or illegal dumping you can contact the Councils anti-litter unit at 021 428 5417 (9am-5pm Mon to Fri) or via email to antilitterunit@corkcoco.ie. Alternatively, call the 24-hour National Environmental Complaints Line on 1850 365 121

Something positive to emerge from this COVID19 lockdown has been an increase in the number of people out walking near their homes. Every land and road now has foot traffic. This has resulted in an increase in reports of fly-tipping to local authorities. However, it’s not just walkers who are out and about, it’s also fly tippers themselves!

Cork County Council’s Environment Department have confirmed an increased in illegal dumping, and in the misuse of street bins for household waste in recent weeks.

The Council’s Enforcement Team continue to function: Litter Wardens and Waste Enforcement Inspectors continue to deploy across all of the 8 Municipal Districts (administrative subdivisions of the County). In a report given to Councillors this month, the Environment Department state

“The Council takes every opportunity to inspect and gather evidence which identifies person(s) littering/illegal dumping and our default approach is to take enforcement action under the Waste Management and Litter Pollution Acts. We remind persons it is an offence to litter, fly tip and to dispose of domestic waste in a public bin.”

