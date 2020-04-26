VIDEO: Irish Naval Service detain French fishing vessel

26 April 2020

This morning the Naval Service Vessel LÉ George Bernard Shaw (P64) detained a French registered fishing vessel 180 nautical miles West of Mizen Head. The detention was in relation to an alleged breach of fishing regulations.

The vessel was escorted to Castletownbere, West Cork, where on arrival it was handed over to An Gardaí­ Sí­ochána.

This is the fourth vessel detained by the Naval Service in 2020. The Defence Forces conducts at sea fishery inspections in line with the service level agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state.

