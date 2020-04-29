National Postal Workers Day Wednesday 29th April

29 April 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Communication Workers Union are holding the ninth annual National Postal Workers Day today. The Union’s focus is on the UK, but it represents Irish workers also.

This annual acknowledgement of the role postal workers play in communities has never been better timed with CWU members going above and beyond the call of duty to keep every Village, Town and City connected.

Members of the public are asked to mark the day by saying a simple ‘thank you’ to your local postie or join the celebration on social media using #PostalWorkersDay

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

