National Postal Workers Day Wednesday 29th April

By on Comments Off on National Postal Workers Day Wednesday 29th April

29 April 2020
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

The Communication Workers Union are holding the ninth annual National Postal Workers Day today. The Union’s focus is on the UK, but it represents Irish workers also.

This annual acknowledgement of the role postal workers play in communities has never been better timed with CWU members going above and beyond the call of duty to keep every Village, Town and City connected.

Members of the public are asked to mark the day by saying a simple ‘thank you’ to your local postie or join the celebration on social media using #PostalWorkersDay

National Postal Workers Day Wednesday 29th April added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login