How far is 5km from my home? Use this link to calculate your new #COVID19 exercise zone

1 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

How to calculate where you can exercise in Ireland?

Under the updated Irish ‘lockdown’ regime, effective from Tuesday 5 May, you are supposed to limit exercise zone to an area which is no more than 5km from your home. (this is an expansion from the previous 2km which applied for all of April)

At this stage, many people have exhausted every road, and boreen near their homes, so people will naturally be wondering just how far from home then can try to walk the dog, or jog.

A Wexford based web-developer Dave Bolger has launched a useful website called 5kmfromhome.com which shows the new acceptable radius from your home.

Click to visit 5kmfromhome.com

