PROPERTY: €1.25m red-brick mansion in Tivoli with views of Marina

What: Lee Mount, Lovers Walk, Cork city, a luxurious 5 bedroom property which has fantastic views of the River Lee



It is the first mansion on Lover’s Walk, as your drive up the Hill



The red-brick mansion, as seen from outside Pairc Ui Chaoimh, across the River Lee

Property Description

Lee Mount is situated on a mature, private, south facing site, which is less than five minutes drive from Cork city centre.

Refurbished and extended in recent years, this property combines state of the art building technologies and old world the design being reminiscent of the Georgian era.

Upon entering through the high pillared gates you will find a vast red brick paved driveway lined with external lighting extending to the main house. You are surround by mature trees and lawn.

The main entrance hall is grand with a beautiful butterfly solid mahogany staircase going to the first floor. Just to the right of the main hall is the living room which doubles as a home cinema and also has an impressive marble fireplace as its focal point.

The kitchen and dining area, located in the south wing, is spacious and has a wonderful SieMatic kitchen installed with a great selection of top end appliances. There is direct access to the suspended observation deck from the kitchen and both are facing south with calming river views. The dining area which is just off the kitchen has a very regal marble fireplace and again, is bright with beautiful views. Beside the kitchen is the utility/pantry room which has plenty of storage and shelving.

Going beyond these rooms you enter the secondary hallway which also has another solid mahogany stairwell to the first floor. From here you can also access the sitting room and garden room. This large south facing room has an array over sash windows that allow natural light to fill the space. In addition there is dual access to the observation deck which runs along the south boundary wall of the house.

On the first floor you have the master bedroom which is south west facing and is serviced by an en suite and a superb walk in wardrobe.

There are four other bedrooms, two of which have their own en suite. All bedrooms are double rooms and very spacious, with marble tiled floor and are finished to the highest of standards.

The property has a selection of technologies that are integrated into the house, including a high end lighting and audio/visual infrastructure.

Lee Mount is a superb property located on generous site within a close proximity to all social and necessary amenities. Cork city, the link road network and Cork International Airport are located within close proximity.

Outside

At the entrance of the house is a solid wood gate with wrought iron detailing secured to solid stone pillars and a separate pedestrian access gate. The property is bounded by a beautiful old stone wall that runs along Lovers Walk. The garden has a fantastic selection of mature trees and is laid out with lawns and patios .The southern side of the house has an elevated observation deck that runs the length of the house and is ideal for watching the ships go by.

Just inside the main gate is a spacious brick paved drive, passing the tree bay garage and extending to the front of the main house. In addition, the property has a great selection of external lighting around the property ensuring both privacy and security.

Additional Features

Concrete slab flooring between ground and first floor

Double glazed sashed windows throughout

Marble tiled flooring throughout

Original pillared entrance with electric gate

Beautiful south facing observation deck with timber and glass finish

Main Entrance Hall Beautiful entrance door with a fan light and sash window on either side, beautiful marble tiled flooring, centre chandelier, detailed corniced ceiling, recess lighting, down lights on wall, double mahogany doors to main living, elegant sweeping solid mahogany butterfly staircase, large stained glass window that allows westerly light, ample power points, intercom phone for main gate and under stairs storage.

Description of (the many!) rooms

Living/Cinema Room A spacious room with marble flooring, detailed corniced ceilings, beautiful ornate marble fireplace with integrated gas fire insert, recess lighting, blinds, cinema projector unit, retractable remote cinema screen, ample power points, down lighting on wall, climate control panels, TV points, lighting control panel, wired for sound. Kitchen/Dining Room Marble tiled flooring, coving to ceiling, SieMatic contemporary designed kitchen with marble worktops and a modern timber finish. There are a selection of Gaggenau & Liebher appliances including a double fridge/freezer, coffee making machine, oven and grill, dishwasher and under counter illumination. In addition, there is a large island unit with an integrated ceramic hob. Recess lighting, sink, hidden Bowers & Wilkins speakers, door leading to observation deck, TV point, display cabinet for audio/video equipment and down lighting on wall.

The dining area is located just off the kitchen and has marble tiled flooring, beautiful ornate marble fireplace with integrated gas fire, double doors to sitting room. Utility Room/Pantry Contemporary design storage and shelving unit, marble tiled flooring, coving to ceiling, recess lighting, marble work top and sink. Integrated fridge/freezer. Rear Hallway Marble flooring, beautiful solid mahogany staircase to first floor, understairs storage area, ornate cornicing to ceiling, light control panel, down light on wall, access to service entrance to front of house. Guest WC WC. Whb. Marble flooring, wall mirror and recessed lighting. Main Landing Landing above main entrance hall has marble flooring, cornicing to ceiling, hidden Bowers & Wilkins speakers, light control panel, down lighting on wall and recessed lighting. Master bedroom Large south facing room with views of the River Lee and Pairc Ui Chaoimh Stadium, marble flooring, recess lighting and coving to ceiling. Walk In Wardrobe Marble tiled flooring, two banks of shelving and storage space, large wall mirror and recessed lighting. En Suite WC. WHB. Shower. Marble tiled flooring and wall tiles, towel radiator, recess lighting, coving to ceiling, hidden Bowers & Wilkins speakers. Bedroom 2 Double bedroom with marble flooring, recess lighting, hidden Bowers & Wilkins speakers and coving to ceiling. En Suite WC. Whb. Shower. Marble tiled flooring and walls, bath with marble surround, recess lighting, coving to ceiling, hidden Bowers & Wilkins speakers, towel radiator. Bedroom 3 Double room, Marble tiled flooring, recess lighting, hidden Bowers & Wilkins speakers, coving to ceiling and blinds. Second Landing Marble tiled flooring, recess lighting, ornate cornicing to ceiling, and down lights. Bedroom 4 Double room with marble tiled flooring and recessed lighting, hidden Bowers & Wilkins speakers, blinds, coving to ceiling, built-in wardrobes and storage units. En Suite WC. Whb. Shower. Marble tiled flooring, hidden Bowers & Wilkins speakers, wall mirror, recess lighting, coving to ceiling. Main Bathroom WC. Marble his and hers Whb. Marble tiled flooring, large wall mirror, large Jacuzzi unit, blinds, towel radiator, large shower area, coving to ceiling, hidden Bowers & Wilkins speakers and automated lighting. Bedroom 5 Marble flooring, recess lighting, coving to ceiling, built-in wardrobes and blinds. En Suite WC. Marble Whb. Marble tiled flooring and walls, towel radiator, shower, recess lighting, wall mirror, extractor fan, coving to ceiling, hidden Bowers & Wilkins speakers. Gymnasium Marble tiled floor, recess lighting, hidden Bowers & Wilkins speakers, wall mirror, coving to ceiling, and spiral staircase to attic room. Located off bedroom 2. Attic Room This is a large L- Shaped room that has carpet, velux windows, recess lighting, radiators and ample storage. Detached Three Bay Garage Located near the main entrance gate there is a 28′ x 18′ garage which has enough room to house three cars, accessed by three electric roller shutter doors. In addition there are external lights, ample power points, water supply and heater. Under the garage you will find two rain harvesting water storage tanks and an emergency power generator for the property. Plant Room Situated under the main house is the plant room which houses two gas boilers, water storage tanks and high insulation domestic water tank powering the under flooring heating and the domestic water.

More information

