GAA: A Virtual Tour of Sam Maguire’s Hometown

4 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

By Elaine Murphy

The Cork County Council sponsored Sam Maguire Passport Tour by Dunmanway Tourism group is now available to experience from home with the launch of the Sam Maguire Virtual Tour. Virtual tourists scan QR codes from their “passport” which then guides them through the life and hometown of the Cork Sporting legend.

The original Sam Maguire Passport Trail was launched in May 2019 with Cork County Council as the main sponsor of the unique initiative, designed to increase visitors to the area. Cork County Council’s financial contribution funded the production of 25,000 Sam Maguire Passports, which were designed by the Visual Communications Department of CIT. Passport-holders are challenged to collect stamps by completing activities at each of the 7 key locations in Dunmanway associated with Sam Maguire, with the goal of getting all pages of the passport stamped, while learning about the history of the Irish sporting legend.

Thanks to the efforts of Dunmanway Tourism Group and in response to the Covid 19 restrictions, this tour can now be completed by families, history buffs and sports enthusiasts at home on mobile phones, tablet or a desktop. The tour is available to purchase online with two Sam Maguire Passports for only €5, including postage.

Reverend Cliff Jeffers of Dunmanway Tourism Group explains how the virtual tour came to fruition:

‘We took the passport for the physical trail and adapted it and reprinted it so that it could be completed virtually by visiting our website to find out the answers to the puzzles for each location on the trail. The trail can be completed by young and old alike, but it is particularly useful for children who are 7-12 years of age who would like to explore the story of Sam Maguire from their own home. Passport Holders will receive the 24-page booklet and a set of stickers which they can use to complete the virtual tour.’

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Ian Doyle said

‘We are delighted with the news that Dunmanway Tourism Group has found such an innovative way to expand this project, while promoting the rich history and strong legacy of Dunmanway, the birth place of arguably the most important sporting trophy in Ireland. We look forward to hearing of the trail’s reopening for all to enjoy in person, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted’.

For further details, or to purchase the Sam Maguire Passport Virtual Tour, see https://www.visitdunmanway.ie/sammaguirepassport.html

