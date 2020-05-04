1,175 people in Cork now have COVID19

4 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 16 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,319 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Monday 4 May, the HPSC has been notified of 266 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 21,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 2nd May (21,437 cases), reveals:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,840 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 364 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,211 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,561 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,268 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,175 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

