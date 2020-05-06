CRIME NEWS: Man and woman arrested in relation to Burglary off upmarket Blackrock Road, Cork City

6 May 2020, Wednesday

Today a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested as part of an investigation into an aggravated burglary that occurred at a house at the cul-de-sac “Bull’s Lane”, off Blackrock Rd, on the Southside of Cork City on Friday 1st May.

The woman, who was detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, has since been charged and will appear before Cork City District Court, Court Number 1, tomorrow morning Thursday 7th May 2020. Meanwhile, the man is still being detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardai yesterday issued a statement saying that two individuals – who were unidentified at that stage – forced entry to the house on Bull’s Lane. A man, aged in his 70s, received minor injuries during the course of the incident. A sum of cash was taken, along with personal belongings.

Anyone with any information should Blackrock Garda Station on 021 453 6690, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

