Blarney lady Kate Durrant is ‘Cork Person of the Month’

6 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Kate Durrant (@BlarneyKate on Twitter) has another accolade to add to her string of honours, as she has been named as the ‘Cork Person of the Month’ for April 2020

Kate Durrant is involved in leadership roles with St Vincent de Paul (SVP), Dogs for the Disabled, Blarney Community First Responders, Pieta House, and the local Tidy Towns group. She is also involved with providing support for families of asylum seekers living in direct provision.

Recently, Kate was only too happy to try to help during the recent Covid-19 crisis. She took a lead role in the local Community Response Forum team of volunteers which has been working 7-days a week with Cork City Council to deliver hot meals, groceries, pharmacy medicine, and household fuel.

The organiser of the Cork Person of the Month Awards Manus O’Callaghan said

“The people of Blarney and Cork are very grateful for the work that Kate does. She selflessly gives her time to causes and people that need support, and we are thrilled to acknowledge her commitment to the Cork community with this award.”

The next stage

Each year one of the 12 Cork Persons of the Month go on to collect the overall superior title of Cork Person of the Year. The annual luncheon for that event will be in January 2021 in the Rochestown Park Hotel. The awards have no w

