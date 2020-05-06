National Youth Climate Justice Fund worth almost €500,000

6 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Senator Tim Lombard is reminding national youth organisations that the deadline for applications to the new Youth Climate Justice Fund is 15th May.

Speaking about the funding, Senator Lombard said: “the objective of the Youth Climate Justice fund is to support youth-led action and innovation on Climate Justice at community, regional and national level.

“Available funding in 2020 will total almost €500,000 and is open to applications from all national youth organisations for initiatives being run this year.

“In its inaugural year, the Department of Children and Youth Affairs is mindful that the Fund must support initiatives which tackle the climate crisis while taking account of the Covid-19 crisis. This is certainly an added challenge, but hopefully this fund will enable young people and youth organisations to channel their innovation and enthusiasm to discover new ways of addressing such a crucial issue.”

Applications to the Fund should propose projects which will achieve one, or more, of the following key goals and/or actions:

Raise climate justice awareness amongst young people.

Educate youth groups and clubs on climate justice, including supporting development education organisations to work with young people.

Empower young people to influence, effect and sustain local, regional or national climate justice change, creating dialogue with people outside of the youth sector.

Deliver practical climate justice initiatives by young people in their communities, including supports to facilitate the participation of young people with fewer opportunities.

Develop youth related activities to embed climate justice communications, network building and deliberative capacity that connects with, and leverages, local youth and community activities.

Strengthen youth practitioner capacity to integrate climate justice education into their youth work practice.

Participate in and influence local public and private policy formation aimed at environmentally sustainable development and management of climate action.

