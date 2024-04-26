15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
26th April, 2024

Fine Gael candidate John Mullins submits EU nomination papers

27 April 2024
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Politics

Fine Gael European Election hopeful John Mullins is a first-time candidate for the European Elections. He is a Trustee of the party. He is entering politics from a business and civic background. Today he handed in his nomination papers at the office of the relevant European Returning Officer. He met with the Cork City Sheriff Martin A Harvey. Mullins was accompanied by Simon Coveney TD and Deirdre Clune MEP.

Fine Gael candidate John Mullins with Simon Coveney TD and Deirdre Clune MEP submitting nomination papers to Martin Harvey, Cork City Returning Officer.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

Fine Gael candidate John Mullins with Simon Coveney TD pictured ahead of submitting nomination papers to Martin Harvey, Cork City Returning Officer.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

Fine Gael candidate John Mullins with Simon Coveney TD and Deirdre Clune MEP ahead of submitting nomination papers to Martin Harvey, Cork City Returning Officer.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

Fine Gael’s other candidate in the Ireland South European Constituency is current MEP Sean Kelly.

AREA: CORK CITY, AREA: EAST CORK, BUSINESS, FINE GAEL, NEWS, POLITICS
