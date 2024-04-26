Fine Gael candidate John Mullins submits EU nomination papers

27 April 2024

Fine Gael European Election hopeful John Mullins is a first-time candidate for the European Elections. He is a Trustee of the party. He is entering politics from a business and civic background. Today he handed in his nomination papers at the office of the relevant European Returning Officer. He met with the Cork City Sheriff Martin A Harvey. Mullins was accompanied by Simon Coveney TD and Deirdre Clune MEP.

Fine Gael’s other candidate in the Ireland South European Constituency is current MEP Sean Kelly.