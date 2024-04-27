Cork GAA’s New Partnership with Under Armour

27 April 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork GAA recently announced a new, dynamic partnership with Under Armour, a global leader in performance sports apparel. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Cork GAA, bringing innovative technology and elite performance wear to our athletes.

Under the terms of this partnership, Under Armour is now the official supplier of baselayer products for Cork GAA’s senior hurling and football squads. This collaboration is set to enhance the performance of our players through the use of Under Armour’s cutting edge baselayer technology, designed to optimize temperature regulation and muscle efficiency in all weather conditions.

Under Armours commitment to innovation, in conjunction with Sports Direct, official sponsor of Cork GAA, forms the cornerstone of this partnership. Since its inception, under Armour has pursued a clear mission – to make athletes better. The Under Armour baselayer, designed to fit like a second skin, exemplifies this commitment to innovation. These baselayers are not just apparel but an extremely versatile piece of athletic equipment, offering multiple benefits curial for the high-performance demand of Cork GAA athletes. These technologies will ensure that our athletes remain at the forefront of performance, regardless of the conditions.

This partnership brings Under Armour’s cutting edge baselayer technology to Cork GAA, equipping our athletes with the best in performance wear. It represents a shared commitment to excellence and innovation, ensuring that Cork GAA players are supported by the very best to perform at their highest level this championship season. Baselayers are not available at Sports Direct stores throughout Cork and online at sportsdirect.ie.