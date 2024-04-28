Cork World Book Festival concludes today

28 April 2024

By Valerie Ryan

Elizabeth Fort is set to host a free celebration of books, writing, reading, poetry, creativity and spoken word as part of the 25th annual Cork World Book Festival on Sunday 28th of April from 1-6.15pm. Taking place in Cork’s unique star-shaped fort located on Barracks Street Cork (west of St. Fin Barre’s Cathedral) you can expect a showcase of both up-and-coming and established writers, poets, and spoken word performers through readings, live music and poetry performances, drop-in workshops and more!

This literary-themed event offers people of all ages the opportunity to explore various creative outlets in the sphere of reading, writing, poetry and spoken word throughout the afternoon all while enjoying acoustic music performed by local musicians. The free event is facilitated by Cork City Council Arts Office in association with Cork World Book Festival, Cork City Libraries and Promenade.

This jam packed drop-in all-ages event includes:

Pop-up Book Fair : Browse a wide range of literary finds from some of Ireland’s finest booksellers and Exile’s pop-up bookshop of photography books, illustrations and graphic works from an exciting selection of independent publishers and artists

Vital Signs Poetry SOS Sessions: Award-winning poet and writer Eleanor Hooker will be offering 10-minute Poetry S.O.S sessions as 'poetry pharmacist', selecting and prescribing a Vital Signs poem that participants can bring home and read at their leisure. Vital Signs is an anthology of powerful and courageous responses to the human experience of illness and healing published by Poetry Ireland. These short sessions are on a first come first served basis.

Award-winning poet and writer Eleanor Hooker will be offering 10-minute Poetry S.O.S sessions as ‘poetry pharmacist’, selecting and prescribing a Vital Signs poem that participants can bring home and read at their leisure. Vital Signs is an anthology of powerful and courageous responses to the human experience of illness and healing published by Poetry Ireland. These short sessions are on a first come first served basis. The Book Doctor will see you now!: Enthusiastic young readers can meet with the friendly ‘Book Doctors’ from Children’s Books Ireland. They’ll offer advice to young readers so they go away with a list of potential new books to read and discover – just the tonic! Children (with their parent/guardian) are invited to drop by for a consultation.

Pop-up poetry will take place at 1.30pm, 2pm, 2.20pm and 3pm. Curated by award-winning poet Molly Twomey with readings from Molly herself (Southword Debut Collection Poetry Award), Cork writer Lauren O'Donovan (Patrick Kavanagh Award, the Cúirt New Writing Prize in Poetry), Cork-based poet and multi-disciplinary artist Michelle Delea (writing has featured in The Stinging Fly, Type.ie) and Dean Browne (Geoffrey Dearmer Prize in 2021 and winner of the Poetry Business International Pamphlet Competition).

'Nature Tales' inspired by Irish wildlife will be held during drop-in sessions by Arran Towers at 2pm and 3.30pm. Clay creatures will be crafted inspired by these tales. Suitable for all ages.

Let's Play Cork will be creating a free pop up playground in Elizabeth Fort, with a variety of games for the young and young at heart. Open from 1-3pm.

Live Music Performance on Stage: 'Citadel', who bring together a diverse range of voices from the Kinsale Road Direct Provision Centre will be on stage at 1.15pm. Whilst one of Ireland's leading guitarists Colin McClean will perform from 2.45pm.

Following this there will be two free special performance events

‘Cork City Spoken Word Open Mic’ from 4pm – 5pm.

Curated by Cork’s renowned monthly poetry event ‘Ó Bhéal’, it will showcase spoken word performances from four regular Cork City poetry events. It’s a rare opportunity to deep dive into Cork’s living and breathing poetry scene. Featured performers will include: From Sling Slang (emcee: Richard Pierce, poets: Philip Spillane and Joanne Hackett; from Ubuntu (emcee: Outsider YP, poets: Cliff Masheti and Raphael Olympio); from The Underground Loft (emcee: Cian Walsh, poets: Em Egan Reeve and Ciarán Shanahan); and from Ó Bhéal (emcee: Rosie O’Regan, poets: Jim Crickard and Cathal Holden).

‘Lifting the Gate’ by Ben Mac Caoilte from 5.15pm – 6.15pm.

Lifting the Gate’ is a storytelling, performance poetry and music show by Ben Mac Caoilte that has been performed at venues across Ireland, the UK and Europe. Ben had the pleasure of supporting Declan O Rourke on his Irish Tour 2023. Tickets are FREE but should be booked in advance on Eventbrite. Some limited tickets on the door. Eventbrite link here

Commenting ahead of the POP Elizabeth Fort, Michelle Carew, Arts Officer for Cork City Council, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the Planning for Outdoor Performance initiative along with our partner local authorities in Roscommon, Laois, Kerry, and Tipperary. Our outdoor arts event will appeal to anyone with an appreciation for books, writing, storytelling and poetry and I think people will be amazed at what a vibrant arts community within these genres we have on our doorstep here in Cork.”

Patricia Looney, Acting Cork City Librarian said: “The aim is to showcase what can be achieved when communities come together to create literary outdoor arts performances. The talent that will be on show at this event can be something we are all very proud of, and what better setting than the wonderful Elizabeth Fort for all to enjoy! The event will also hopefully encourage more appreciation of both written and spoken word as a form of artistic expression. “

All of the events in this project will endeavour to reduce the impact on the environment. Everyone attending is encouraged to be conscious of this by bringing along their own keep cups, picnics and are asked to recycle their waste in a sustainable and responsible way. The events team aim to further minimise waste by working with eco-friendly suppliers and vendors.

The Cork World Book Festival event is part of the partnership initiative, Planning for Outdoor Performance (POP). POP, delivered by 5 Local Authority Arts Offices (including Roscommon – lead partner, Cork City, Kerry, Laois and Tipperary), in partnership with the National Resource Organisations ISACS, Poetry Ireland, Music Network and Theatre Forum. It is supported by Promenade, who help artists and communities to create incredible new arts experiences in Ireland’s public places and unusual spaces. The initiative is funded by the Arts Council’s Invitation to Collaboration Scheme with additional local authority support. Cork World Book Festival is also funded by the Arts Council.

For more information see here: https://www.roscommoncoco.ie/ en/services/community/arts- office/pop-planning-for- outdoor-performance.html or see Cork City Arts on X, and Facebook, plus Cork World Book Festival on Facebook, X and Instagram.