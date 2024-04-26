‘Camden Fort Meagher’ Officially Reopens

26 April 2024

By Mary Bemingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn has officially reopened one of County Cork’s most iconic tourist attractions, Camden Fort Meagher, following an extensive revitalisation and enhancement programme.

Internationally recognised as being one of the finest remaining examples of a classical Coastal Artillery Fort in the world, works included the excavation of over seven feet of fill material from the earthen roof of the casemate block, fixing the roof drainage system, repairing stone and brickwork, raking out and repointing of stone joints and applying a new waterproof tanking system to ensure the structure’s waterproof integrity.

During the course of renovations two original stone gun rails, that had been hidden from view, were discovered while works will continue to render the building waterproof, ensuring the preservation of the structural, historical and cultural heritage of this unique building for future generations.

Speaking at the opening Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn said, “The Fort has undergone extensive essential restoration on the casemate block which houses the primary exhibitions and I am excited to say that these works have been shortlisted in the Irish Construction Excellence Awards 2024. With this reopening we are looking to further develop Camden Fort Meagher as a key tourist destination for Cork County in collaboration with other destinations including Spike Island, ensuring it becomes a must see stop along the Wild Atlantic Way.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Valerie O’Sullivan added, “In terms of today, the pinnacle of our achievements lies in the extensive refurbishment of Camden Fort Meagher, another building block in our dedication to preserving our heritage and providing future generations with a glimpse of our past. With more than three quarters of a million euro invested in this most recent restoration and preparation for reopening project, it has breathed new life into this historic site ensuring that it can reopen to the public and be a source of history, culture, and education for years to come, including plans to make Camden Fort Meagher a place that will become a venue for events and the arts, all year round, the best is yet to come.

Camden Fort Meagher will be open to the public from April to October, Wednesday to Sunday, including Bank holidays Mondays, accommodating a longer season than previous. Tickets are available at the new Ticket Office and Gift Shop, including the option to avail of a new annual pass. The onsite cafe “15 Fifty”, overlooking Cork Harbour, the second-largest natural harbour in the world, is now open for dine-in or take-away options. Alternatively, people are encouraged to bring their own refreshments and make use of the picnic areas and tables on site.

For more information, visit Cork County Council’s website at www.corkcoco.ie