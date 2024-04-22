Nano Nagle Week

22 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

22-26 April, 2024 A Week of Celebrations Connecting to Nano Nagle at Nano Nagle Place

On Monday, April 22nd, The Today Show, on RTÉ TV will feature a segment on Nano Nagle as part of its “Gamechangers” series. Nano Nagle, known for her pioneering work in education and social justice in 18th-century Ireland, certainly fits the bill as a gamechanger. Led by broadcaster Dáithí O Sé and Anton Savage, the interview segment will delve into Nano Nagle’s life and legacy, highlighting her remarkable contributions to society. The segment will reveal Nano Nagle’s vision, her dedication to serving others, and the enduring relevance of her message of compassion and empowerment. Don’t miss this inspiring tribute to a true gamechanger whose legacy continues to inspire and uplift communities around the world.

Monday 22nd April, 2024, 15:00 – 15.45pm, Earth Day Reflection

Join Us. Be inspired by Gregorian Chant in the beautiful Goldie Chapel. Earth Day provides a space to remind ourselves of the myriad of ways we can contribute to environmental conservation, adopt sustainable practices, and forge impactful connections that will reverberate for generations to come. Enjoy a space for reflection in the garden, Gregorian chanting and song in Irish, and heart-based meditation. Delight in Regina Coeli’s timeless chant and Ag Criost an Siol’s haunting melody intertwine, weaving a tapestry of divine inspiration that transcends mortal confines, guiding hearts toward the eternal realms of grace. Arrive by 2:40 PM for registration at the Nano Nagle Place Hub. Event is free, open to all. Tea is also on offer in the new community hub

Friday, 26th April, 2024, 11:00 to 11:30 am, Nano Nagle Anniversary Reflection Celebrating Light

Engage in a heartfelt experience honouring her memory, and lasting impact. Take part in a reflective walk from the serene Nano Nagle Place gardens to her tomb, embracing her courage and embodying her light. Take part in a special Prayer Ritual and the symbolic lighting of lanterns for hope and unity, paying tribute to Nano Nagle’s legacy. Arrive by 10:45 AM for registration at the Nano Nagle Place Hub. Event is free, open to all. Tea is also on offer in the new community hub