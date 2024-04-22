Marking 125 years of progress – Cork County Council Commemorates Milestone Anniversary

22 April 2024

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council marked its milestone 125th anniversary with a day of commemoration starting with a Special Meeting of Council where the echoes of history were highlighted as the 1899-minute book was proudly displayed.

As official proceedings ended, guests gathered in the Cork County Hall foyer where the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn and Chief Executive of Cork County Council Valerie O’Sullivan were joined by special guests Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD and Simon Coveney TD who spoke about the vast changes that have taken place throughout this time but how the role of Cork County Council has remained the same, to ensure the very best service to the people of Cork County.

A special publication ‘Cork County Council: 125 years of progress 1899 –2024′ was officially launched which covers some key events and activity throughout this period. The book will be available to purchase for €5 from designated bookshops throughout the county.

Remarking on the publication, Mayor of the County, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn said “The publication and exhibition illustrate the rich tapestry of our past, present and future, and makes for very interesting reading, looking at the photos when Council meetings were held in the back portion of the top floor of Cork Courthouse and contrasting those photos with this morning’s meeting held in state of the art facilities in the county chamber.”

Mayor O’Flynn went on to say, “An accompanying exhibition offers a captivating journey through 125 years of local, national, and international events. As attendees marveled at the juxtaposition of past and present, it became clear that the spirit of Cork County Council transcends time and borders.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Valerie O’Sullivan paid tribute to the pioneering spirit permeating every aspect of the Council saying, “In the coming years, Cork County Council will continue to prioritise the needs of its residents, foster economic growth and champion initiatives that promote social justice and environmental stewardship. Together we will work tirelessly to ensure that Cork County remains a vibrant, thriving, and inclusive place for all.”

The Exhibition will be on display in the foyer in County Hall for the number of weeks and members of the public are welcome to visit during office hours.