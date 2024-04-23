Record number of home commencements in Cork City and County for first quarter of 2024

23 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Records only began in 2015

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has published its monthly data on the number of Commencements Notices (residential construction starts) for the first quarter of 2024.

The data shows that in the first three months of 2024, there have been commencement notices for 1996 homes in Cork City and County, a huge increase on the same period in 2023 (755 units) and a record for the period since the data series began in 2015.

Construction started on almost 12,000 new homes nationally in the first three months, January to March this year, up 63% from 2023 and the highest number since records began in 2015. Cork City and County represented 20% of all homes commenced nationally in the month of March 2024 (984 in total across 534 City and 450 County).

Reflecting on the figures and progress made, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD said:

“These figures show that a robust stock of new housing supply is in the pipeline for Cork City and County. It’s clear a number of supports to make home building viable and boost housing supply are working to deliver homes for people. The trends are strong but we are not complacent and we will continue to use every tool available to us to build on this momentum.”

The full commencement data set can be accessed at: Construction Activity Statistics