Win a House in Janeville, Carrigaline, Co Cork

25 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

It’s a fundraiser for well known Charity Enable Ireland. The prize is a brand new A-rated, 3 bedroom, end-of-terrace house located in Janeville, Carrigaline, Co. Cork plus a €5,000 voucher sponsored by EZ Living Interiors, and a €5,000 voucher kindly sponsored by Right Price Tiles & Wood Flooring.

Janeville is a relatively new Development by Astra Construction of luxury A-rated houses, located on the Cork side of Carrigaline, close to the Shannon Park roundabout. This location is the most sought after in Carrigaline and indeed Cork, due to the proximity to the City Centre, Mahon Point, Ringaskiddy and surrounding major employment areas, all just a short drive away.

Features