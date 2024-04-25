15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
25th April, 2024

Win a House in Janeville, Carrigaline, Co Cork

25 April 2024
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

It’s a fundraiser for well known Charity Enable Ireland. The prize is a brand new A-rated, 3 bedroom, end-of-terrace house located in Janeville, Carrigaline, Co. Cork plus a €5,000 voucher sponsored by EZ Living Interiors, and a €5,000 voucher kindly sponsored by Right Price Tiles & Wood Flooring.

Janeville is a relatively new Development by Astra Construction of luxury A-rated houses, located on the Cork side of Carrigaline, close to the Shannon Park roundabout. This location is the most sought after in Carrigaline and indeed Cork, due to the proximity to the City Centre, Mahon Point, Ringaskiddy and surrounding major employment areas, all just a short drive away.

Features

  • Fitted kitchen included (appliances not included)
  • Mechanical and passive ventilation.
  • Moulded cornicing to all ground floor ceilings.
  • Generous electrical specification.
  • Fully painted with a generous choice of Dulux colours.
  • Oak internal doors with contemporary chrome handles.
  • Contemporary sanitary ware supplied and fitted in all bathrooms.
  • Pump shower in ensuite and bathroom.
  • Heated towel rail to en-suite and main bathroom.
  • Painted balustrade to stairs with varnished hardwood handrail.
  • Wired for intruder alarm.
  • All units professionally designed by architects.
  • Air to water heat pump.
  • BER A2 rating.
  • 10 Year homebond structural warranty with each unit.
  • Double glazed PVC windows.
  • Palladio front door with side panel.
  • Double cobble lock driveways.
  • Black hardwood side gate fitted.
  • Gardens levelled and seeded.
  • Shrub planting to the front.
  • External tap at the rear.
  • Spacious patio to the rear.
  • Landscaped open green areas.

Tickets

https://winahousecork.ie/checkout/?add-to-cart=152

