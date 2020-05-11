CORK CRIME: Male teenager arrested after alleged assault of female at Ballyvolane

11 May 2020, 10.45pm

By Bryan Smyth

Gardaí in Mayfield have arrested a male youth in relation to an alleged assault that occurred this evening, around 8.30p.m.

A number of youths gathered in Ballyvolane and one male assaulted a female youth who was removed to Cork University Hospital where she is receiving treatment. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

The male youth was arrested a short time later and is currently detained at Mayfield Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

