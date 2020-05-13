DID YOU KNOW: There is still an ‘Earl of Cork’ also known as ‘Lord Cork’ who sits in the British House of Lords

13 May 2020

Did you know: There is still an ‘Earl of Cork’?

While the title now has no political power in Ireland it is an interesting part of history. The current Earl of Cork and Orrery, also known as ‘Lord Cork’ sits in the British House of Lords in London. His name is John Richard Boyle. He is the 15th Earl.

The title of the Earl of Cork was created in 1620. Separately, the title of Earl of Orrery was created in 1660. The two titles have been united (i.e. held by the same person at the same time) since 1753.

The current Earl is a Crossbench (i.e. non party) peer who has sat under this title in the Lords since 19 July 2016. The House of Lords Act 1999 removed the entitlement of most of the hereditary Peers to sit and vote in the House of Lords, but 92 hereditary Peers retain their seat in the Lords, 75 were elected by their fellow hereditary Peers. Lord Cork is one such peer.

Boyle entered the Royal Navy and graduated from Royal Naval College, Dartmouth. In 1976, as a Lieutenant-Commander, he was given the command of HMS Sealion.

Boyle was first styled as Viscount Dungarvan as a courtesy title from 1995 following his father inheriting the earldoms. He inherited the title of Earl of Cork and Orrery following the death of his father, John Boyle, 14th Earl of Cork on 14 November 2003. He was elected to sit in the House of Lords at a crossbench hereditary peers’ by-election in July 2016, following Lord Bridges ceasing to be a member of the House owing to his non-attendance of the House, a provision that was created following the passage of the House of Lords Reform Act 2014.

The Earldom of Cork was an Irish Peerage, which meant that the holder did not historically enjoy the right to site in the LondonHouse of Lords as the titleholder would instead have sat in the Irish House of Lords (long published), however, Boyle also holds the title of Baron Boyle of Marston in the Peerage of Great Britain which allowed him to stand in the by-election for hereditary peers.

In the House of Lords, he is referred to by his higher-ranking Irish titles as Earl of Cork and Orrery despite being elected via his barony.

