COVID-19 presents opportunities for Mallow General Hospital

14 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Michael Moynihan says the COVID-19 crisis has emphasised the importance of Mallow General Hospital to communities across north Cork and south Limerick and he wants to see the future of the hospital secured.

Deputy Moynihan explained, “Mallow General is an excellent facility catering for thousands of people across north Cork and south Limerick. It takes the burden off the University Hospitals and plays an important role in carrying out essential surgeries and procedures, which otherwise could see patients waiting years to have routine treatments carried out.

“We are all too aware of the capacity issues within our hospital system, and despite the unprecedented situation with COVID-19, it is only a matter of time before we see the return of high trolley figures and delays in out and inpatient appointments. In fact, I believe that Mallow could be integral in reducing waiting times.

“In the last two months, as a result of the private hospitals being handed over to the HSE to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, procedures which would have been carried out in private hospitals under the National Treatment Purchase Fund, have had to be pushed back. Meanwhile, the waiting lists for routine procedures are continuing to grow.

“I believe that Mallow General Hospital could be used by the South/South West Hospital Group as a means of relieving that backlog once the HSE gives the go-ahead for non-COVID treatment to recommence. We will need the additional capacity and we have the infrastructure and the staff to undertake the challenge.

“There have been fears that a downgrade of the hospital could be on the cards, but this must be resisted, particularly when the health system will be dealing with huge waiting lists and delays following on from COVID-19. Health bosses should be examining the options that are currently available to them, and I believe Mallow General has the potential to be an essential element of the health system in Cork into the future”.

