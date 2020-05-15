Cork County Council 5km Photo Challenge

15 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

Cork County Council has announced a new photography competition which seeks to inspire amateur photographers to capture their experiences of this unique time at home, embrace their surroundings and take another look at the beauty that exists within 5km of their doorstep.

Divided into three categories; Lovely Landscapes and Town Views, Family Fun During Covid 19, and Animal Shots, weekly winners will be selected to feature across the Council’s social media platforms. Each of the four winners will also receive a pair of tickets for admission to one of Cork County Council’s tourism attractions, which will be available to enjoy as soon as government guidelines allow.

The competition aims to encourage people to exercise by walking within the current 5km restriction from their homes, to connect with their locale and natural heritage, and to have fun with family and pets at home.

The photo challenge is one of a number of Cork County Council initiatives designed to promote wellbeing, as part of the national ‘In This Together’ Campaign.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Ian Doyle commented

“This wonderful initiative gives us the chance to come together as a community to celebrate one another and our beautiful county while social distancing is in place. There’s a wealth of talent behind every smart phone and camera and I can’t wait to see what it produces. I invite you all to share some of the beauty of your homes or your environment, and to have fun while doing it. Stay safe, and start snapping!”

Photo entries can be submitted via YourCouncil.ie. Weekly updates will be shared on Cork County Council’s social media channels. Further details, along with a range of additional wellbeing resources and activities are available at www.corkcoco.ie

