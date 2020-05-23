Cork punter converts €3.50 into €5,250 by betting on EuroMillions with bookies

23 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Three magic numbers turned a modest stake into a very healthy profit for a Cork customer this weekend when their lucky EuroMillions numbers were revealed during Friday’s draw.

The anonymous punter put their faith in three numbers staking just €3.50 via their online BoyleSports account for Friday evening’s EuroMillions main draw.

They needed 3, 22 and 27 all to land to defy the large odds of 1,500/1 but in the blink of an eye all three rolled out and triggered the celebrations for the lucky punter.

Their stroke of good fortune allowed them to log back into their account and see their balance boosted by a tidy total of €5,253.50.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It only took three numbers for our Cork customer to land themselves such an impressive boost to their bank balance so we send them huge congratulations for taking a shot at the big odds and walking off with the chunky wad of cash.”

