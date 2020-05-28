13 harbours being upgraded in County Cork

28 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork Senator Tim Lombard has confirmed that €394,500 has been allocated for 13 development and repair projects for harbours and slipways in Cork County. The Fine Gael Senator said the funding will also support the ongoing maintenance and enhancement of harbour facilities, including some marine leisure developments.

Of the allocation, Senator Lombard said: “I am delighted to confirm the continuation of our programme to assist coastal Local Authorities in the repair and development of fishery and aquaculture linked marine infrastructures under their ownership.

“Cork County Council received funding to support 13 projects in Cork, and this is a welcome allocation. It is however only the start – Cork County has one of the largest coastlines in Ireland and there are many more harbours, piers, and slipways requiring development and repair.

“Our harbours are fundamental to the wellbeing of Cork’s rural coastal communities and play an important social and economic role in their respective localities by contributing to the ongoing development of fishing related activities, increasing participation in marine leisure and supplementing measures to attract greater numbers of tourists which ultimately create the environment for job creation.

“This enlarged scheme will provide a much-needed economic boost to these communities in Cork especially considering the impact Covid-19 has had on rural areas.

“The diverse range of initiatives will not only create local construction employment over the lifetime of the projects, but equally will further enhance the amenities provided to the wider Marine community in these coastal areas of Cork,” Senator Lombard concluded.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, said: “The Local Authority programme forms part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s 2020 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme, whereby the Department co-funds up to 75% of the total cost of approved projects, with the Local Authority providing the balance.

“The €3.1m I have made available in 2020 is testament to my commitment to assist in the ongoing economic and social development in our rural coastal communities.”