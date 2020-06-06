Cork Customer Clicks Their Way To €8,000 Lotto Loot

6 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Rebel Punter Needed Just Three Lucky Numbers

A punter in County Cork has reason to celebrate after boosting their bank account by a four-figure sum thanks to a run of lucky Lotto numbers.

The anonymous customer struck a bullish €40 treble online via their BoyleSports account, picking just three numbers to come out in the Daily Millions draw on Friday afternoon.

They were waiting on numbers 13, 28 and 31 to roll out and when all three landed, they smashed odds of 200/1.

The lucky punter was then able to log back in and see their account bolstered by a mega €8,040.

Leon Blanche, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The number 13 may be unlucky for some, but it formed part of a stunning treble for our Cork customer this week. We have to hand it to them for their ambitious approach and we hope the winnings go down well.”

