27 June 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Ahakista is a small village famous for two things: 1. Graham Norton having a summer home there, and 2. Arundels by the Pier – a pub with a view which is a focal point of an annual August festival. Sadly, the pub closed earlier this year, but now it’s re-opening under new management.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media