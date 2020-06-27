Boy in critical condition after 2-vehicle collision in Ballydesmond

27 June 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision involving two vehicles which occurred in the Knocknaboul area of Ballydesmond, Co. Cork, yesterday around 4:45pm.

An 11-year-old male child, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was airlifted from the scene to Limerick Regional Hospital. His condition is described as critical. The driver and three other passengers of the same vehicle were also taken to Limerick Regional Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle received no injuries.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out an examination of the scene and the road has now re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision, particularly any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage, to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

