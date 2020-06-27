Cork ETB offers COVID19 education and training courses

27 June 2020

By Bryan Smyth

Cork Education and Training Board (Cork ETB) is playing its part in ‘Getting Cork Back to Work’, supporting businesses and encouraging those whose employment has been affected, to upskill and re-educate themselves with one of many courses they are providing as a direct response to COVID19.

In order to align with current employment opportunities and as a response to demand for specific skills within the industry, the courses provide an opportunity for businesses, employers, those seeking training for employment or young persons to further educate, plan and prepare for the future, while addressing the job skills required across a range of sectors.

Cork ETB plans, provides, supports and co-ordinates education, training and youth services in Cork which are recognised internationally as a model of excellence. Their Further Education and Training (FET) offering comprises Cork Training Centre, a large training facility located in Bishopstown, Cork providing a wide range of training programmes including information technology courses, commercial and industrial training courses, business training and beauty and health-care courses, as well five large FET colleges located throughout the city and county: Cork College of Commerce (including the West Cork Campus); CSN College of Further Education; St. John’s Central College; Kinsale College of Further Education and Mallow College of Further Education.

Each FET centre provides a comprehensive and responsive education service for their communities and offers a diverse range of courses for learners, as well as an all-inclusive learning environment that nurtures talent and individuality while encouraging future progression.

Applicants to the ‘Getting Cork Back to Work’ initiative can obtain QQI level 6 recognised certificates in Human Resources, Health-Related Cleaning, Employment Law and Digital Marketing, and a host of other training courses.

Director of Further Education and Training at Cork ETB John Fitzgibbons said that CETB is committed to serving all aspects of the community as part of their efforts in getting Cork back to Work.

“We recognise that life has been strange lately, so let’s get things back to normal, upskill and get Cork back to work. The last couple of months have been a very difficult time with a lot of job uncertainty and unfortunately job losses as a result of COVID-19. With that, we have developed a range of on-line courses that really have been designed to address demands in the current environment and I would encourage anyone who has had a change in their employment circumstances to consider this time to evaluate areas they could potentially upskill and educate themselves further in, to enhance their employment opportunities in the future.

We have always been the cornerstone of education and training in Cork and we always strive to provide opportunities for everyone irrespective of their age or circumstances and this new range of courses is no different. We want to assist as many people as we can to help them to return to work both now and in the future. Any business or industry sector that has a specific training requirement can contact us and we will work with them to design and deliver the training they require, for new or existing employees.”

To see what supports and options are available from Cork Education and Training Board, see www.corketb.ie or call 1800 332 500. Supported by SOLAS’ skills to compete initiative.

Certificate in Human Resources QQI Level 6 component Certificate in Human Resources (6N3750) is designed for the learner to develop an understanding of Human Resource Management, to equip the learner with the knowledge, skill and competence in human resource management principles, to enable the learner to apply these to the planning, organising, implementation, evaluation and revision of human resource management practices, for the attainment of organisational goals. To apply contact info@corktrainingcentre.ie or directly www.fetchcourses.ie Certificate in Employment Law QQI Level 6 component Certificate in Employment Law (6N4322) is designed to enable the learner to gain an in depth understanding of the Legislative Environment in which a modern business must survive. Learners will be aware of and be able to apply the legislation that applies to their particular area of business. To apply contact info@corktrainingcentre.ie or directly www.fetchcourses.ie QQI Supervisory Management QQI Supervisory Management (6N4329) course, equips existing Team Leaders and Supervisors (and those considering a career in managing people) with skills to lead and supervise teams successfully. To apply contact info@corktrainingcentre.ie or directly www.fetchcourses.ie Infection Prevention and Control QQI Level 5 component Infection Prevention and Control (5N3734). Learn the critical skills to prevent and control infection within the health services area, have a better understanding of the basic principles of infection control and be able to apply standard precautions in relation to infection control, be aware of the importance of infection prevention and control in providing a safe environment for patients, staff and visitors. To apply contact info@corktrainingcentre.ie or directly www.fetchcourses.ie Health Related Cleaning QQI Level 5 component Health Related Cleaning (5N3741). Learn the critical skills of good hygiene standards and practices in the wider a business setting, the control and prevention of infection to include personal and environmental hygiene and the conditions that contribute to the growth of bacteria. To apply contact info@corktrainingcentre.ie or directly www.fetchcourses.ie Certified Digital Marketing Professional Certified Digital Marketing Professional (Digital Marketing Institute) will provide learners with a strong foundation in the core concepts of digital marketing. This course is aimed at complete beginners, business owners or marketing professionals looking to up skill, anyone responsible for developing and/or implementing a digital marketing strategy for their organisation or anyone looking to pursue a career in digital marketing. To apply contact info@corktrainingcentre.ie or directly www.fetchcourses.ie Training Needs Identification and Design QQI Level 6 Training Needs Identification and Design (6N3325). Learn to develop an understanding of the methodologies and processes available to approach Training Needs Identifications and Design. Identify training and development needs, based on specific goals, within an organisation and/or at an individual level and go on to Design, Plan and Implement a training schedule. To apply contact info@corktrainingcentre.ie or directly www.fetchcourses.ie Training Delivery and Evaluation QQI Level 6 Training Delivery and Evaluation (6N3326). Learn to develop an understanding of the methodologies and processes available to approach Training Delivery and Evaluation. Become equipped with the knowledge, skill and competence in Training Delivery and Evaluation through planning, design, delivery, assessment and evaluation. The programme covers the concepts and theories of delivery and evaluation and understand how this is applied to ensure effectiveness of a training session. To apply contact info@corktrainingcentre.ie or directly www.fetchcourses.ie

