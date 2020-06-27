Ryanair resumes flights to and from Cork Airport

27 June 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Ryanair will resume flights to 23 destinations from Cork Airport from July 1. In addition, to the London Stansted service that continued as a vital service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, flights are recommencing to traditional summer holiday and city break destinations across Europe as travel restrictions lift across the continent.

These include Ryanair services from Cork to Alicante, Bordeaux, Budapest, Carcassonne, Faro, Girona, Lanzarote, Las Palmas, Malaga, Malta, Milan Bergamo, Naples, Palma, Reus, and Tenerife. Polish services to Gdansk, Katowice, Poznan and Wroclaw will also recommence while UK services to Liverpool, London Gatwick, London Luton and London Stansted are now available to book.

Managing Director of Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said “Everyone at Cork Airport is delighted to see the recommencement of flights by Ryanair, from July 1. Both our team at Cork Airport and all the crew in Ryanair look forward to making all flights as a safe and as comfortable as possible as people return to flying from Cork after lockdown restrictions have been lifted.”

Ryanair’s Eimear Ryan said: “We are delighted to restore our Summer 2020 schedule from Cork Airport, which will offer 23 routes to ‘hot spots’ destinations such as Lanzarote, Naples or Faro. As Europe opens up, Irish consumers can look forward to planning a well-deserved holiday on the lowest fares. We are ready to return to the skies with a new set of measures that will protect the health and well-being of our customers and crew throughout the full journey”.

In line with Irish Government guidelines, Cork Airport and Ryanair require customers to wear a face mask or face covering throughout their entire journey from arrival at Cork Airport, during the flight to exiting the terminal building at their destination. Customers will be notified by Ryanair of this via all communication channels (e-mail, SMS, websites) before their departure and will be asked to ensure they possess enough masks for their trip. Face masks are also available from vending machines at Cork Airport.

This is in addition to a range of health & safety measures implemented by Cork Airport in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, which includes the adherence to social and physical distancing throughout the terminal and the installation of Plexiglas protection screens at customer service desks such as Check-In, Securirty and Boarding Gates as well as sanitization procedures to the highest standards.

Cork Airport reassures passengers that their health and safety and that of staff is an absolute priority. Everyone at Cork Airport is fully mobilized to ensure the highest levels of health and safety for customers and to ensure they travel in confidence.

