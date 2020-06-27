Cork Bishop congratulates Micheál Martin on his election as Taoiseach

27 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Bishop Fintan Gavin congratulates Micheál Martin on his election as Taoiseach

“I congratulate Deputy Micheál Martin on his election as Taoiseach of our country. This is a special day for Deputy Martin, his wife Mary, his family and his many friends throughout Cork city and county.

His election as Taoiseach will be a source of special pride to his native parish of Turners Cross, to the Presentation school communities of Bunscoil Chríost Rí, Coláiste Chríost Rí and to the sporting community of Nemo Rangers. Cork people and communities are resilient and creative in facing life’s difficulties. This is also a community of proud family traditions and enduring values of faith and service. We pull together in a spirit of ‘ní neart go cur le chéile’!

Micheál Martin assumes the office of Taoiseach at a time of immense challenges for our country along with many existing issues as we work towards a fairer society for all.

Pope Francis encourages us to pray for political leaders as they seek the common good. He also calls us to be courageous in our care for people on the margins, those whose life needs special protection and all who are vulnerable. We pray for ‘a wise and discerning heart’ for our new Taoiseach (1 King 3:12).

Deputy Martin can be assured of the prayers of our diocesan community.

As the second Cork-born Taoiseach, Micheál Martin follows in the footsteps of the late Jack Lynch who brought great distinction to Cork and to our country.

At a personal level, I wish Micheál & Mary Martin and their family every blessing at this special time in their lives. I wish our new Taoiseach every success in all his endeavours on behalf of our people.”