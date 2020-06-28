PUBS RE-OPEN: @ClancysCork of Princes Street looks to the future after COVID19

28 June 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Clancy’s of Princes Street looks to the future

The people of Cork can expect a buzz of excitement as Clancy’s Cork is due to reopen on June 29th with a new state of the art rooftop bar and outdoor dining area on Princes Street, two new additions to the historical Cork venue.

Significant investment has gone into the 4-storey building including a major €1 million refurbishment in 2019 along with the post-Covid-19 remodel to meet physical distancing requirements, generating dozens of much-needed jobs and injecting energy straight into the heart of the city centre.

The piece-de-resistance however lies in the brand new rooftop bar, nestled between the skylines of Princes Street and Marlboro Street. Featuring a stunning terracotta cocktail bar, cafe area, and a canopy for the colder, wetter days and nights – the people of Cork will be in for a real treat in this Midtown paradise.

Owner Paul Montgomery said, “With more than 1000 people due to join us during our first week back in business, we’re overwhelmed by the support our loyal customers and the Princes Street community have shown us. The ‘Heart of Cork’ is our new slogan and we are certainly feeling the love already.”

What to expect with physical distancing

New booths and seating areas have been installed to maintain distance between groups. Table service has been introduced throughout the venue to prevent queuing at the bar and comply with Government guidelines. Pre-booking will be essential and can be done online at clancyscork.ie.

Montgomery commented, “The design of Clancy’s has a lot of nooks and crannies and booths so there are a lot of areas that people can be in and be at a distance from everybody else.”

“It won’t be all rules and regulations for patrons, however, as our team have planned a number of surprises for guests to help them relax and forget the outside world, if only for a little while.”

“It’s the same great, fun atmosphere that people have grown to love about Clancy’s. It will look a little different – but there’s no need to compromise on the craic, great service, great drinks and delicious food.”

On arrival, patrons will be asked to undertake a digital temperature check using state of the art technology that takes less than two seconds to measure temperature.

Street-wide Outdoor Dining

The re-opening of Clancy’s Cork coincides with the pedestrianisation of Princes St⁠—a united effort by business owners on Princes St to safely reopen and allow guests to dine outdoors.

“Dining in the open air will give people a certain confidence that they can dine and enjoy themselves in a safe environment.”

“We love all things Cork and are proud to be in the heart of Cork City. We take this responsibility seriously and have made a conscious effort to source local ingredients, use local suppliers, traders, and artists, and feature local heroes.”

