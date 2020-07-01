Lord Mayor of Cork invites Taoiseach Michéal Martin to City Hall

1 July 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Micheál Martin is first person to have been Lord Mayor of Cork and Taoiseach. Now, he has been invited to visit his old office in Cork City Hall

The new Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh (FG), has written to An Taoiseach Micheál Martin (FF), extending an invitation to him to pay a courtesy visit to Cork City Hall and to attend a Special Meeting of Council.

The Lord Mayor said: “I wish to express my congratulations to An Taoiseach on his appointment – it is a great honour, and I wish Mícheál every success in the role.”

The Lord Mayor went on to highlight the significance of the occasion.

“The office of Lord Mayor is very special, but is especially so this year when the City is commemorating the historic events of 1920. As Lord Mayor, and as the Taoiseach previously did, I am now following in the footsteps of MacCurtain and McSwiney and it is now my great privilege to invite him back to City Hall for a historic courtesy visit and to attend a Special Meeting of Council to mark the historic occasion.”

Micheál Martin is a former Lord Mayor of Cork, having held the office from 1992 to 1993. He is the first former Lord Mayor of Cork to hold the office of Taoiseach.

The Lord Mayor also extended his sincere congratulations to Deputy Simon Coveney, TD on his reappointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, and to Deputy Michael McGrath, TD on his appointment as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.

“We look forward in the coming weeks to meeting and engaging with the Ministers in relation to the strategic role that Cork City will play as the economic driver for the southern region in what is such a critical juncture for the Irish Economy,” said the Lord Mayor.

