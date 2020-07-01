Will new Taoiseach Micheál Martin go on to become the next President of Ireland?

1 July 2020
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Miriam O’Callaghan still features High in Betting at 12/1
New Taoiseach Micheál Martin (Fianna Fail), from Cork South Central, is already being backed for a future bid in the Phoenix Park.
The current President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins must relinquish the role in 2025 when his second term is scheduled to come to an end , and punters are already speculating that the Fianna Fáil leader could take his place in Áras an Uachtaráin.
BoyleSports traders had to react fast when the money started to arrive with his odds crumbling into 66/1 from 100/1. However, the support didn’t stop there and now Micheál Martin is 50/1 to become the next President of Ireland.
Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented:
“Tuesday afternoon saw a new burst of support for the new Taoiseach Micheál Martin to become the next President of Ireland in 2025. The Fianna Fáil leader is now 50/1 after punters took advantage of his much bigger odds of 100/1.”
Irish Presidential Election ~ Next President After Michael D Higgins
9-2 Mairead McGuinness
10 Bertie Ahern
10 Emily O’Reilly
12 Eamon O’Cuiv
12 Miriam O’Callaghan
14 Phil Hogan
16 Ivana Bacik
20 Gerry Adams
22 Seán Kelly
25 Tony Holohan
25 Joe Brolly
25 Enda Kenny
33 Peter Casey
33 Sean Gallagher
33 Gerard Craughwell
40 Proinsias De Rossa
40 Eamon Ryan
50 Conor McGregor
50 Shane Ross
50 Kevin Sharkey
50 Micheál Martin
66 Mary Lou McDonald
80 David Norris
100 Bono
100 Damien Duff
200 Dana Rosemary Scallon
200 Bill Cullen
300 Gemma O’Doherty