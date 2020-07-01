Will new Taoiseach Micheál Martin go on to become the next President of Ireland?

1 July 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Miriam O’Callaghan still features High in Betting at 12/1

New Taoiseach Micheál Martin (Fianna Fail), from Cork South Central, is already being backed for a future bid in the Phoenix Park.

The current President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins must relinquish the role in 2025 when his second term is scheduled to come to an end , and punters are already speculating that the Fianna Fáil leader could take his place in Áras an Uachtaráin.

BoyleSports traders had to react fast when the money started to arrive with his odds crumbling into 66/1 from 100/1. However, the support didn’t stop there and now Micheál Martin is 50/1 to become the next President of Ireland.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented:

“Tuesday afternoon saw a new burst of support for the new Taoiseach Micheál Martin to become the next President of Ireland in 2025. The Fianna Fáil leader is now 50/1 after punters took advantage of his much bigger odds of 100/1.”

Irish Presidential Election ~ Next President After Michael D Higgins

9-2 Mairead McGuinness 10 Bertie Ahern 10 Emily O’Reilly 12 Eamon O’Cuiv 12 Miriam O’Callaghan 14 Phil Hogan 16 Ivana Bacik 20 Gerry Adams 22 Seán Kelly 25 Tony Holohan 25 Joe Brolly 25 Enda Kenny 33 Peter Casey 33 Sean Gallagher 33 Gerard Craughwell 40 Proinsias De Rossa 40 Eamon Ryan 50 Conor McGregor 50 Shane Ross 50 Kevin Sharkey 50 Micheál Martin 66 Mary Lou McDonald 80 David Norris 100 Bono 100 Damien Duff 200 Dana Rosemary Scallon 200 Bill Cullen 300 Gemma O’Doherty

