Will new Taoiseach Micheál Martin go on to become the next President of Ireland?

1 July 2020
By Tom Collins
Miriam O’Callaghan still features High in Betting at 12/1

New Taoiseach Micheál Martin (Fianna Fail), from Cork South Central, is already being backed for a future bid in the Phoenix Park.

The current President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins must relinquish the role in 2025 when his second term is scheduled to come to an end , and punters are already speculating that the Fianna Fáil leader could take his place in Áras an Uachtaráin.

BoyleSports traders had to react fast when the money started to arrive with his odds crumbling into 66/1 from 100/1. However, the support didn’t stop there and now Micheál Martin is 50/1 to become the next President of Ireland.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented:

“Tuesday afternoon saw a new burst of support for the new Taoiseach Micheál Martin to become the next President of Ireland in 2025. The Fianna Fáil leader is now 50/1 after punters took advantage of his much bigger odds of 100/1.”

Irish Presidential Election ~ Next President After Michael D Higgins

9-2 Mairead McGuinness

10 Bertie Ahern

10 Emily O’Reilly

12 Eamon O’Cuiv

12 Miriam O’Callaghan

14 Phil Hogan

16 Ivana Bacik

20 Gerry Adams

22 Seán Kelly

25 Tony Holohan

25 Joe Brolly

25 Enda Kenny

33 Peter Casey

33 Sean Gallagher

33 Gerard Craughwell

40 Proinsias De Rossa

40 Eamon Ryan

50 Conor McGregor

50 Shane Ross

50 Kevin Sharkey

50 Micheál Martin

66 Mary Lou McDonald

80 David Norris

100 Bono

100 Damien Duff

200 Dana Rosemary Scallon

200 Bill Cullen

300 Gemma O’Doherty

